Stoke City winger D’Margio Wright-Phillips could be set for a move to Belgian side Beerschot, according to Het Nieuwsblad (via Stoke on Trent Live).

Stoke City youngster Wright-Phillips looked to be on the right path to a regular role with the Potters in the early stages of his breakthrough. Things haven’t panned out quite as hoped though, and he’s dropped down the pecking order with the Championship club.

Wright-Phillips has two goals in 20 appearances for Stoke and also spent a stint in League Two with Northampton Town last season. Now though, with his deal up in the summer, the winger looks poised for an eye-catching move overseas.

As relayed by Stoke on Trent Live, Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad reports that Beerschot are targeting a late deal for Wright-Phillips. It is unclear as to whether a move would be permanent or temporary, but it would afford the promising forward a chance to find regular minutes away from Stoke City.

Best for all?

While it remains to be seen if Wright-Phillips would be leaving permanently or just on loan, it could be a move that is best for all. Beerschot looks to be an exciting club to move to as well, with the side sat top of Belgium’s second-tier under the management of Dutch and Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt.

Wright-Phillips looked like a really bright talent during his Potters breakthrough. It hasn’t quite worked out since then, but there’s no doubt that the promising attacker can go elsewhere and kick on in a bid to maximise his potential.

A fresh start could be just what he needs and with his contract up in the summer, it could be that he gets the opportunity to take on a new challenge this year. Time will tell if the move comes before Thursday’s deadline or later in the year though.