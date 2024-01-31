Stevenage have rejected Exeter City’s second bid for striker Aaron Pressley, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Stevenage have now rebuffed two approaches by their fellow League One club for the forward.

Pressley, 22, only joined Steve Evans’ side last summer but is being linked with an exit already. Football Insider report Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town also have offers on the table.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter O’Rourke on X, Exeter have seen £200,000 plus add-ons snubbed.

Stevenage striker latest

Pressley’s transfer saga could go down to the wire before the deadline on Thursday evening amid interest from three other clubs.

Stevenage have a big decision to make on what to do with him. Evans’ side are currently 6th in the third tier table and he provides useful competition and depth to their striking department.

He has made 19 appearances during the first-half of this season and has found the net on four occasions.

The attacker is under contract with the Hertfordshire outfit until June 2025 and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that too.

Pressley started out at Hearts before moving down the border to England in 2013 when Aston Villa came calling.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Villa Park before switching to Brentford in 2020.

The Scotland youth international played three times for the Bees’ first-team but was mainly used in their B team. He had loan spells away from the Premier League outfit at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley in the third tier to get some experience under his belt.

Stevenage then snapped him up on a permanent basis and he has only played for them for six months. However, Exeter want to lure him away but will need to fork out more cash.