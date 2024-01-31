Sheffield Wednesday duo Lee Gregory and Michael Smith have been attracting attention from Derby County this window, and the Championship side’s stance has now been reported by BBC Sheffield journalist Rob Staton.

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling in the Championship and sit in 23rd place in the table after 28 games played. They are six points from safety and will be hoping to pick up form between now and the end of the season to retain their second tier status.

One club who could be joining them or swapping with them altogether is League One side Derby County. The Rams are 4th in the standings but are just one point off an automatic promotion place. They are now eyeing a new striker ahead of the January transfer deadline to bridge the gap.

They had identified Sheffield Wednesday duo Gregory and Smith as potential targets. According to BBC Sheffield reporter Staton, the Owls state the former is available for loan whilst the latter is not. Gregory has been attracting interest from several clubs but the difference in valuation between the interested parties is ‘sizeable’.

Gregory likely to leave

The 35-year-old Gregory is out of favour at Hillsborough at the moment and should look to leave. At this point in his career he will likely want to be playing regular football and a return to former club Derby County means he could get consistent minutes and possibly help them achieve promotion.

However, Sheffield Wednesday may have to drop their valuation or Gregory may have to take a pay cut. All will depend on what the player and clubs’ priorities are, whether it is financial or football reasons.

Smith has been more of a consistent performer for Danny Rohl’s side and so it makes sense to want to keep him at the club beyond the transfer deadline. With Gregory older, playing less and having been less prolific, their stance to allow one to leave and keep the other is understandable.