Sheffield Wednesday are exploring their options regarding George Byers amid Championship, League One and German interest in the midfielder, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Byers has been the subject of transfer speculation this month. The 27-year-old has been touted as a player who could move on from Hillsborough with League One duo Barnsley and Blackpool both linked recently.

As Thursday night’s deadline nears, it seems an exit could yet be on the cards too. There’s not much time for business to be done, but the Owls look to be exploring their options regarding Byers.

According to a new report from The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday man is drawing interest from the Championship, League One and over in Germany. The admirers’ likely reluctance to pay a fee for a player in the last six months of his deal could see Byers’ contract cancelled, though a loan could also be possible.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Reaching a conclusion

Byers’ situation has been up in the air somewhat this month but with the deadline moving closer and closer, it seems a conclusion is nearing. He’s been a popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday since signing from Swansea City but as his deal expires in the summer, a 2024 exit seems likely.

Whether he moves on in the summer or makes a late winter exit, that will be confirmed sooner rather than later.

The Scot has been a regular for the most part this season. 17 of his 22 Championship appearances have been as a starter but since being sent off against Preston North End at the end of December, he hasn’t featured once. A new start elsewhere could be just what he needs but with contract cancellation a possibility, time will tell if he moves for good or heads out on loan.