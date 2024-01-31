Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has often opted for Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes as his centre-back pairing this season, with veteran Conor Coady providing cover. This has meant there has been a significant decrease in playing time for Souttar.

The 25-year-old arrived at the King Power midway through their Premier League campaign last season, playing 12 games as they ultimately suffered relegation. However, since dropping down into the Championship he has made just one start this term.

He looks to have been deemed surplus to requirements, especially considering he has not been involved in the matchday squad at all in 12 of Leicester City’s 28 outings in the current campaign. With this in mind, Sheffield United have entered the race to sign the defender according to Football Insider.

The Blades have reportedly made contact with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential swoop before the January transfer window closes tomorrow. Everton were previously credited with an interest, but will only pursue a move should Ben Godfrey leave Goodison Park.

A great move for Souttar

The centre-back needs to leave Leicester City. He is not getting gametime and is often not even featuring on the bench. Therefore, it seems highly likely he will not only want to depart but that he will need to.

Both Sheffield United and Everton showing an interest in him shows his quality. He is a seasoned international having played 21 times for Australia and has proven he can make the step up to the Premier League following his initial move to Leicester City last season from Stoke City.

If a bid comes in from either of the linked sides, Leicester City and Souttar should not only consider it, but accept it if it comes close to their valuation or even if the offer is a loan.