Salford City target Callumn Morrison at Falkirk has been approached by Linfield, according to the Daily Record.

Salford City face a battle to snap up the attacker before the end of the transfer window on Thursday.

Morrison, 24, has made 27 appearances during the first-half of this season for Falkirk and has chipped in with an impressive 12 goals and seven assists.

The Daily Record reported earlier this winter that the Ammies were interested in landing the Scottish League One star. However, in this latest update by the same source, Linfield have now made an offer for him as they look to bring him to Northern Ireland.

Salford City target latest

Salford have until the deadline to bring in more players. Their boss Karl Robinson was chosen as their replacement for Neil Wood and the former MK Dons and Oxford United manager has made a positive impression so far at the Peninsula Stadium.

Morrison’s contract at Falkirk expires at the end of the campaign and he can sign a pre-contract with another team. He is free to talk to other clubs this winter and his current team face a battle to keep hold of him.

The former Scotland youth international rose up through the youth ranks at Hearts and is an academy graduate from Tynecastle Park.

He was a regular for the Jam Tarts at various youth levels before going on to play 42 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from Edinburgh to get some experience under his belt with the likes of Stirling Albion, Brechin City and East Fife.