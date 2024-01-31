Rotherham United have turned down an offer from Peterborough United for Peter Kioso, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United intend to keep hold of the defender for the rest of this season as they fight for their lives in the Championship.

Kioso, 24, spent the first-half of this season on loan at Peterborough in League One and made 27 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club earlier this winter.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Rotherham Advertiser, the Millers have rejected the Posh’s attempts to lure him back to London Road on a temporary basis with a view to buying him permanently in the summer.

Rotherham United reject offer

Kioso signed for Rotherham back in 2022 and still has another year left on his contract meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him in this window.

The Dublin-born man has played 14 times for the Millers altogether to date and will be eager to get more game time under Leam Richardson for the remainder of this campaign.

Prior to his switch to South Yorkshire, he spent two years on the books at Luton Town and played 22 matches for the Hatters, as well as having loan spells away from Kenilworth Road at Bolton Wanderers, Northampton Town and MK Dons to get some experience under his belt.

The ex-Hartlepool United man was given the green light to head out the exit door last summer when Peterborough came calling for his services and he slotted in nicely into Darren Ferguson’s team.

However, they will need to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements between now and the deadline on Thursday as they aim to take Rotherham’s place in the second tier next term.