QPR have brought in Andrew Sparkes as their goalkeeper coach following his recent exit from Reading, as announced by their official club website.

QPR have appointed the Welshman on a short-term basis following an injury sustained by Gavin Ward.

Sparkes joined Reading last summer as assistant manager to Ruben Selles but cut ties with the League One side earlier this month.

The Hoops have now announced that he has linked up with them to work with Marti Cifuentes and their goalkeepers like Asmir Begovic, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

New face at QPR

Sparkes started his coaching career at Swansea City’s academy before linking up with Red Bull Salzburg.

He stayed for 12 months in Austria before heading to New York Red Bulls in the MLS and he spent just over seven years over in America.

Sparkes, who has a masters degree in Sports Coaching and Performance from the University of South Wales, then returned to Swansea for a second spell from 2012 to 2018.

Orlando Pirates came calling and he moved to South Africa to become their goalkeeper coach before returning home again to have a stint at Southampton, which was where he met Selles.

It has been a tough season for the Royals in the third tier but Sparkes hasn’t had to wait long to find a new club following his departure from Berkshire.

QPR are currently fighting for their lives and drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town last time out. They are 22nd in the table above Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday and are three points from safety.

The Hoops are back in action this weekend with a trip to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers as they look to hit some form.