Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne is a late target for Serie A side Salernitana, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Preston North End currently sit 12th in the Championship table, five points adrift of those allusive play-off spots. Losing captain Browne certainly would not have been part of their plan as they look to push on over the remainder of the season.

However, the long-serving midfielder is subject to interest from elsewhere.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio broke the news late this morning that Salernitana, sat bottom of the Italian top flight, are working on the capture of Browne to help aid their fight for survival. The Serie A side, led by Filippo Inzaghi, are said to be ahead in the negotiation process for the Irishman.

The 28-year-old has been with Preston since 2014 where he began his professional career following time with Cork City as a youth prospect. Browne has featured 400 times for the Lilywhites and took on the captain’s armband during the 2020/21 campaign.

He has been an ever-present member of Preston’s squad for the best part of a decade now, and has 46 goals to his name alongside 24 assists. This season he has played 28 times, picking up four goals and two assists.

A tempting opportunity?

Should Browne make the switch from the Championship outfit, it would not only be his first experience playing professionally outside of the England, but his first taste of playing away from Preston. It would no doubt provide an exceptionally exciting and fresh challenge for the midfielder, who may be tempted by the lure of living in Italy.

Any potential fee is yet to be known, but with his contract set to expire at Deepdale this summer, Salernitana may be able to complete their swoop for a cut-price fee. In fact, they would be able to strike a pre-contract deal for the summer if they wish.

Time is now well and truly ticking for Preston to find a replacement if their captain were to depart. It remains to be seen just how this one develops though.