Millwall’s winger is reportedly on the radar of other clubs ahead of the transfer deadline.

Esse, 18, is being eyed by Burnley and Hull according to a report by Football Insider and HullLive have reported he is on a ‘list’ of targets for the Tigers.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation, Kompany has told the Burnley Express: “I know the player is a good player, but we haven’t been active on that one so I can be really honest.”

Latest on Hull City-linked man

Hull are in the hunt for a new winger before the end of the window to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

They completed the signings of left-back Ryan Giles and striker Noah Ohio from Luton Town and Standard Liege respectively yesterday.

Esse would be a useful long-term addition by the Tigers if they were able to lure him to the MKM Stadium over the next 48 hours.

The Londoner has been on the books at Millwall for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks of the Championship outfit.

He was a regular for the Lions at various youth levels before he made his debut in a league fixture against Watford back in December 2022.

Esse has since made 23 appearances in all competition, 10 of which have come this term, and has chipped in with a single goal.

The England youth international is under contract until the summer of 2026 meaning Joe Edwards’ side are under no pressure to sell him unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his services.

Hull face Millwall at home this weekend as they look to rise back into the top six.