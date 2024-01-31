Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan is the subject of late transfer interest from Luton Town, according to reporter Ryan Taylor.

tyrhBlackburn Rovers added Dolan to their ranks in the summer of 2020, bringing him in following the expiry of his deal with Preston North End. He quickly broke into the first-team at Ewood Park and has gone on to notch 16 goals and 15 assists in 144 games for the club.

Dolan has been cast to the sidelines through injury of late but had regained form prior to the blow. Two goals and two assists in eight Championship games helped Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side to six wins in that time too.

Now, it is said that the 22-year-old is drawing interest from elsewhere ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. Premier League side Luton Town are considering a move, reporter Ryan Taylor has said on X.

Luton Town considering late swoop for Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan. Deal expires in June but #Rovers, who are also set to sign Orlando City striker Duncan Maguire, do have 12-month option which is likely to be triggered to protect value. #LTFC https://t.co/OYJLJE6nFU — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) January 31, 2024

Contract talks were shelved earlier this season but the aforementioned 12-month extension option secures Dolan’s future beyond the end of this season.

One to watch?

Luton Town haven’t been afraid to dip into the Championship for new recruits since their rise to the Premier League. Dolan could be the latest they look to bring up to the top-flight with them as they look to bolster their ranks before the end of the window.

Blackburn Rovers are in a decent position over the talented forward’s future for now. They hold the option to extend his deal, meaning they’re at no risk of losing him for a nominal fee in the summer. However, beyond that, they could be at risk of him being tempted away by other intriguing options.

Those at Ewood Park will have to weigh up their options but given their struggles this month, they will surely resist any chance to cash in with such little time to source a replacement.