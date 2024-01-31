Portsmouth are close to signing Owen Moxon from Carlisle United, reports Alan Nixon.

Portsmouth are looking to tie up a deal for the midfielder before the transfer deadline on Thursday night.

Moxon, 26, has also been on the radar of Blackpool recently, as per journalist Nixon on his Patreon.

However, in this latest update on his Patreon, Pompey are poised to win the race for his signature.

Portsmouth close in on deal

Moxon would be an eye-catching addition for Portsmouth if they can get the deal over the line.

He has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

His contract at Carlisle is up at the end of this campaign and his current side risk losing him for free this summer if they don’t cash in on him this winter.

Moxon has been a key player for Paul Simpson’s side since signing for them in 2022 and helped them gain promotion from League Two last term.

He played 54 matches in all competitions and fired six goals as his side ended up winning the play-off final. However, they have since struggled in the third tier this term and are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

Prior to his move to back to Cumbria, Carlisle-born Moxon played in Scotland for Queen of the South, Gretna and Annan Athletic and has adapted well to life in the Football League.

Portsmouth have had an impressive window so far and one of their new signings Callum Lang scored on his debut away at Oxford United last night. However, John Mousinho’s side couldn’t hold on for the win at the Kassam Stadium and conceded a late goal to draw 2-2.