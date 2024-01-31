Plymouth Argyle man Matt Butcher is undergoing a medical with Wycombe Wanderers ahead of signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, as per Pete O’Rourke.

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Butcher was linked with a move to League One side Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday morning. It was reported that the Chairboys had opened talks over a permanent deal for the player.

The 26-year-old is now in the last six months of his contract at Home Park. He penned a two-year deal upon arrival in the summer of 2022 and he looks poised to head for pastures new before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

After breaking the news of the initial pursuit for Football Insider, reporter Pete O’Rourke writes on X that Butcher is now undergoing his medical with Wycombe Wanderers. The move will see him leave Plymouth Argyle for good, penning a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Chairboys.

Update Butcher is undergoing his medical at Wycombe and set to sign a two-and-a-half year deal.#Chairboys #pafc https://t.co/6i56yJW1Sw — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 31, 2024

Butcher has played 18 times for the Pilgrims this season, taking his appearance total for the club to 66.

A fresh start awaits

Butcher looks poised to make the move to Adams Park soon, and it looks to be one that works for all. He’ll be allowed to kick on and hopefully find regular starts with Wycombe Wanderers after mainly featuring off the bench in the Championship this season.

The midfielder played a valuable role in the Pilgrims’ promotion-winning campaign, making 40 appearances in the league. He held down a starting spot in defensive midfield while also filling in at the heart of defence when required.

That versatility will now be to the benefit of the Chairboys. Butcher’s strong Football League pedigree should also help him settle quickly while adjusting back to a level that he has played at on 115 occasions over the course of his career.

With a medical underway, it seems a matter of time before this deal is wrapped up and confirmed.