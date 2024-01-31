Plymouth Argyle are looking to sign Lino Sousa on loan once his move from Arsenal to Aston Villa is sealed, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Plymouth Argyle have made good use of the loan market in the January transfer window. The appointment of former England youth coach Ian Foster looks to have shown top clubs they can be trusted with some promising young players.

Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine have both joined on loan from Spurs, while Darko Gyabi is from fellow Championship side Leeds United.

Now, it seems another new prospect could be on the way in. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Arsenal were poised to sell talented full-back Lino Sousa to Premier League rivals Aston Villa and now, trusted reporter Romano has said Plymouth Argyle are involved.

They’ve already talked with Villa over a potential loan deal for the left-back. The top-flight side are now considering their decision as the Pilgrims wait on the potential swoop.

🚨🟣🔵 Aston Villa have Lino Sousa from Arsenal as revealed earlier and then they consider to loan him to Plymouth. 🟢 Talks with Plymouth already took place, waiting for Villa decision. Lino has completed medical at #AVFC. Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/TlXV0FYoZ6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

Another eye-catching loan

Plymouth Argyle have been making the most of the loan market and look as though they could once again with a move for Sousa. He’s yet to taste first-team football but the promising left-back looks like a player ready for a step up.

He’s played extensively in youth football in his time with Arsenal and former club West Brom. He can operate as a full-back or wing-back and at only 19, the Lisbon-born starlet’s best years are well and truly ahead of him.

Home Park could be a great place for him to cut his teeth as he bids to prove himself on the senior stage. Aston Villa’s proposed move for him shows the belief that he’s a top player for the future though, so hopefully he can showcase his talents under Foster’s guide.