Leicester City are scouting Nantes defender Nathan Zeze along with Inter Milan and Union Berlin, according to a report from L’Equipe.

Leicester City may see both incomings and outgoings before the transfer deadline tomorrow evening. Stefano Sensi seems the most likely new arrival, whilst Harry Souttar could be exiting the King Power amid recent links to Everton.

With the Foxes sitting pretty at the top of the Championship standings, manager Enzo Maresca will be looking to finetune his squad in order to maintain momentum and secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But the January transfer window doesn’t only provide opportunities to strengthen their squad with immediate effect. One player they have their eye on is Nantes centre-back Zeze according to L’Equipe. If a deal can be done, he could provide a long-term option for Leicester City in the heart of their defence.

However, the report claims they aren’t the only ones monitoring the 18-year-old, with Serie A giants Inter Milan and Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin also in the mix.

One for the future

Zeze seems to have huge potential and given his tender age of 18 years, to be fast-tracked into the first-team in one of Europe’s top leagues is a huge feat in itself. It shows he has a bright future ahead of him and Leicester City will be hoping to be the beneficiaries.

The Foxes may stand a better chance of landing their man in the summer. With promotion to the Premier League likely this could be a huge factor in determining where Zeze ends up. The Premier League will have far more of a draw than if they are a Championship side competing with Inter Milan and Union Berlin.

He is a France youth international and has captained all youth teams he has played for at international level and club level. He is not only one for the future in terms of ability but in his leadership capabilities as well.