Plymouth Argyle man Butcher has entered the last six months of his contract at Home Park. Starts have been hard to come by in the Championship too, with 12 of his 15 appearances coming off the bench.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in the matchday squad but for the first time this season, Butcher was left out of the squad against Cardiff City on January 20th. Now, with Thursday’s deadline nearing, he’s drawing interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider reports that League One side Wycombe Wanderers have opened talks as they look to land the Plymouth Argyle man on a permanent basis. It is added he could be tempted by an exit in search of more regular minutes.

Butcher has been with the Pilgrims since the summer of 2022, playing 66 times across all competitions.

A late exit awaits?

Butcher has proven a valuable player for Plymouth Argyle. He was a reliable option in League One and his ability to play as a defensive midfielder and centre-back has made him a helpful asset since joining in the summer of 2022.

However, with Ian Foster overseeing a midfield makeover this month, a move away could be his best option. Darko Gyabi and Adam Forshaw have become favoured options in the middle of the park, ultimately pushing Butcher out of the squad with Adam Randell, Jordan Houghton and Callum Wright all options.

A move now could allow him to kick on over the remainder of the season, and it would mean he avoids the uncertainty of free agency at the end of the season. Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers will have until 11pm on Thursday night to thrash out a deal.