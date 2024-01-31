Leeds United have been linked with a loan swoop for Everton’s Ben Godfrey this month and Toffees boss Sean Dyche has spoken out about the defender in an interview with Liverpool World.

Leeds United have seen a number of defenders leave the club or linked with moves away this window. Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough, Leo Fuhr Hjelde joined Sunderland, whilst Djed Spence’s loan deal was cut short. Liam Cooper has been interesting several sides, as has Pascal Struijk.

Therefore, Daniel Farke is keen to address this with a signing to shore up at the back. One player they have targeted in recent weeks has been Everton’s Ben Godfrey. The 26-year-old has been out of favour at Goodison Park this season and could look for an exit before the deadline.

However, despite being down the pecking order, manager Dyche started Godfrey away at Fulham on Tuesday evening. Before then he had started just one league game all season.

Speaking to Liverpool World, the Everton boss spoke out about Godfrey amid all of the speculation linking him with a move to Elland Road.

“It shows every player is trying to maximise what they do. That was on show. I’ve just seen, like all of the players, motivation”, he said.

“There is a group motivated to play and he has been unfortunate here during his time under me. He’s been working very hard. We assured him that a few days ago, I assured him you’re in the mix, you’re right there and maybe now he understands about playing tonight.

“I make it clear to all the players; training is important, performances are important, no one gets a gimme, no one gets an easy ride. That doesn’t happen, we discuss it as a staff and try to win the game. His defensive responsibility was clear, guarding the back post with a great clearance, the pace and strength he shows. Many different things.”

Could his performance change their stance?

His performance at Craven Cottage was exceptional. Playing at right-back where both Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson have thrived in recent seasons is no easy task, yet he came through unscathed and with a clean sheet to boot.

Leeds United will be hoping that Everton’s stance on the player has not changed. The decision to play him seems strange enough, but Dyche’s comments show a further sign of faith in his player.

The cynics may suggest his strong performance could be seen as playing for a move. He knows he is a man in demand and so the start at Fulham presented him with an opportunity of putting himself in the shop window ahead of a potential departure.