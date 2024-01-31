Hull City are on the ‘cusp’ of confirming the signing of Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, according to HullLive (live transfer blog, 12.52, 31.01.24).

Hull City are looking to tie up a deal for the Turkish Super Lig ace before the end of the transfer window tomorrow.

Omur, 24, has been identified as a replacement for Scott Twine, who was recalled by Burnley from his loan spell at the MKM Stadium and sent to fellow Championship side Bristol City earlier this month.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, the Tigers are closing in on the addition of the Turkey international.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

New face incoming at Hull City

Omur will arrive in East Yorkshire as a bit of an unknown quantity and the fact that Hull are willing to fork out money to sign him on a permanent basis, especially when signings from the Turkish league like Benjamin Tetteh, Dogukan Sinik and Dimitrios Pelkas haven’t worked out over recent seasons, show they must rate him highly and believe he will add value to the squad.

He has made 12 caps for his country so far and will provide Liam Rosenior with more competition and depth in attacking areas, which is what they need.

The Tigers’ bench has looked a bit scarce over recent times due to injuries but Omur’s impending arrival, along with the likes of Noah Ohio and Fabio Carvalho, mean they will be well equipped for the rest of the campaign as they hunt down a place in the play-offs.

Omur has been on the books at Trabzonspor for his whole career to date and has made 205 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 25 goals. He helped them win the league title in 2022.