Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is set to complete his surprise move to Juventus, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton only signed the Argentine from Racing Club last January, spending £12m to secure his services. Now, he’s set for a high-profile move to Serie A giants Juventus.

In 21 appearances for the Saints last season, Alcaraz hit the back of the net four times and registered two assists but was unable to help steer his new side away from relegation as a 20th place finish condemned them to a Championship return.

The 21-year-old has featured 26 times for Southampton during this campaign in which he has produced a similar tally. Alcaraz has four goals and three assists to his name, and that now looks to be the end of his contribution to Russell Martin’s side.

After initial rumours, transfer guru Romano has reported on X that Alcaraz is now on his way to London to complete his medical. In fresh details, it is confirmed that this is a loan deal plus non-mandatory buy option, which comes in at over €40m.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Carlos Alcaraz to Juventus, here we go! Argentinian midfielder on his way to medical — taking place in London as expected.



Waiting for VISA now and then travel to Turin in the next 24h. 🇦🇷



↪️ Juve will pay loan fee plus buy option NOT mandatory, more than €40m package. pic.twitter.com/xQB64MVsOS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

Alacaraz departure makes sense

Alcaraz hasn’t quite had the impact in the Championship that many thought he would, so the Juventus switch seems a great fit for all parties.

Southampton could receive a huge fee, Alacaraz gets the opportunity to shine at the highest level once more, and the Old Lady attain an exciting young talent who is still capable of shaping into a star player with an excess of talent around him. It looks to be a move that works for all, especially for the Saints if the buy option is triggered this summer.

Time is now ticking for the Saints if they are to secure a replacement. But, with the loan signing of Bournemouth man Joe Rothwell earlier in the window, alongside Stuart Armstrong, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone and and Flynn Downes, they may well benefit from holding out on bringing in an immediate replacement.