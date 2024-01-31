Sheffield Wednesday have been on the tail of striker Duncan McGuire this month, but the American looks set to head elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday saw their bid for Orlando City star McGuire matched by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday. Now, it has been said that the 22-year-old is jetting to England to undergo a medical with the Ewood Park outfit.

It leaves the Owls in need of an alternative in their efforts to sign a striker before Thursday night’s deadline. With that said, we put forward three strikers Danny Rohl and co should target in the final stages of the window…

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Collins has had interest from other League One sides this month but Sheffield Wednesday could offer Championship football. He’s proven himself in the third and fourth-tiers, and could present a cheap yet dangerous addition to the attacking ranks.

He’s comfortable across the front three, offering a dual threat of goals and assists. He’s managed five goals and nine assists this season after 16 and 12 respectively last time around.

Jeremy Ebobisse – San Jose Earthquakes

If another MLS swoop appeals to the Owls, Ebobisse could be perfect. He finds himself in a similar situation to McGuire with his deal up at the end of this calendar year and a shot on these shores could prove tempting for the 26-year-old.

Ebobisse managed 10 goals last season and has 51 goals to his name in 164 MLS outings. He could certainly manage a step up to the Championship.

Nick Woltemade – Werder Bremen

Last but not least, if Danny Rohl fancies a move for a fellow German, towering youngster Nick Woltemade could be an intriguing option. His tally of zero goals in 36 games for Werder Bremen may not catch the eye, but the vast majority of those have been brief substitute appearances for the 21-year-old.

After starring at youth level, he returned 17 goals and 10 assists on loan with third-tier side SV Elversberg last season. With an offer of more meaningful first-team minutes, a move could prove tempting for the talented Woltemade after entering the last six months of his contract.