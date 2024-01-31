Derby County are still searching for a new striker with less than 24 hours remaining of the transfer window, reporter Leigh Curtis has confirmed.

Derby County were earlier reported to be closing in on the loan signing of Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams. The Gambian international looks to be an exciting and welcome addition to the ranks, but further business is needed.

A new striker has been on the shopping list but as the end of the window nears, the search is continuing. Amid the rumoured move for Adams, it has been clarified that the hunt for another option up top is still on the cards.

When quizzed on the matter on X, Derbyshire Live reporter Leigh Curtis clarified matters. He wrote:

Yes, Oli. They are trying for a striker. Don't panic. What Derby want hasn't changed. Striker and a midfielder. — Leigh Curtis (@LeighCurtis_DT) January 31, 2024

Paul Warne had reportedly tried striking individual deals for Sheffield Wednesday pair Matt Smith and Lee Gregory, although the Owls have proved difficult to deal with.

The striker situation

James Collins is currently the only available option up top for Derby County. Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington are still injured and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules has suffered another setback after his loan deal had just been extended by the club.

Another option would have been Dajaune Brown, but the Rams opted to send the youngster out on loan to National League Gateshead before John-Jules’ injury. It is unclear where the Rams will look next in their hunt for a striker, but what seems likely is that it will be a loan deal if anything given their current state of transfers under their business plan.

Derby County currently sit 4th in the League One table, still in the race for those allusive automatic spots should they get their form back on track. An additional member up top could certainly help with that.

Warne’s men face Charlton Athletic away from home in third tier action on Saturday afternoon, where any potential incoming player would be able to make their debut for the Rams.