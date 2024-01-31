Derby County have reportedly beaten off competition from rival League One sides to secure the services of the Gambia international ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Adams will become the Rams’ second signing of the January transfer window following the earlier arrival of Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor for a deal worth £300,000. Midfield has been problem area for the Rams, and Paul Warne has been keen to bolster his options there this month.

A move for Adams will do just that. The 28-year-old has featured just 13 times in all competitions for Cardiff City so far this season, with only five of those coming in the starting lineup. So the prospect of regular game time must appeal to the midfielder.

Adams’ last period of sustained first-team action came during the 2021/22 season for Forest Green Rovers. He played 41 times for the Green, scoring three and assisting one as he helped guide them towards promotion from League Two.

He signed for the Bluebirds the following season, but a pectoral muscle tear in pre-season meant that he did not make a single appearance during his first year at the club.

Just what Derby County need?

Derby County supporters have been crying out for midfield reinforcements, and with the Gambian’s contract set to expire in June next year, there may well be scope to something more long-term in the summer if Adams can impress. The energy and quality he offered on the ball with Forest Green made him a star in the fourth-tier.

It had him tipped for success in his big jump to the Championship, but injury has unfortunately hampered his time in South Wales. With Derby County, he can start afresh and rediscover his best.

The Rams currently sit 4th in the table, with the automatic spots still in sight should they get their form back on track. Warne’s men face Charlton Athletic away from home on Saturday afternoon, a potential fixture for the new man to make his debut should the deal be completed.