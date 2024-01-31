Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser is expected to complete a loan move to Hearts today, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 31.01.24, 10.17).

Charlton Athletic are poised to cut ties with the Scotsman on a temporary basis.

Fraser, 28, moved to The Valley back in 2022 from Ipswich Town and still has over a year left on his contract running until 2025.

The Daily Record report his switch to Hearts is on the verge of completion now after it stalled for a week or so.

Charlton Athletic man to depart

The Daily Record claimed earlier this month that Motherwell wanted Fraser along with some unnamed clubs in England. However, it appears the Jam Tarts have won the race for his signature now.

Cutting ties with the midfielder before the deadline on Thursday will free up space and funds in Charlton’s squad.

He has played 23 times for the Addicks so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal and three assists. Fraser found the net on nine occasions in the last campaign.

The Dundee-born man is a product of the Dundee United academy and rose into their first-team as a youngster. He then moved down to England in 2018 to join Burton Albion.

MK Dons snapped him up after he spent a couple of years with the Brewers and he was a hit during his time in Buckinghamshire, firing 14 goals.

That form earned him a switch to Ipswich Town but his move to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end and he was allowed to leave for the Addicks just six months into his three-year contract.

Charlton are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Michael Appleton and are letting Fraser depart for Hearts in the meantime.