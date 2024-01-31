Charlton Athletic loanee James Abankwah has returned to Udinese, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have parted ways with the defender and he has gone back to Italy.

Abankwah, 20, played three times for the Addicks in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

The club have now confirmed his spell at The Valley is over.

Charlton Athletic loan end

Abankwah’s switch to Charlton didn’t go to plan and his exit this winter suits all parties involved.

He rocked up in London last summer to bolster their defensive department ahead of this campaign and was brought in by former boss Dean Holden. However, he struggled to break into the side.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has worked has seen two managers head out the exit door during his time with the League One outfit with Michael Appleton getting the chop earlier this month.

Abankwah started his career with spells in Ireland at Letterkenny Rovers, Melview, Cherry Orchard and St Patrick’s Athletic before moving to Udinese back in 2021.

He has since played twice for the Serie A side and was given the green light to link up with Charlton to get some more experience under his belt.

His parent club have a decision to make now on what to do with him for the remainder of this term.

Abankwah leaves behind a Charlton side who have been busy on the transfer front over recent times as they look to rise up the table.

They are also in the hunt for a new manager following Appleton’s exit and will be weighing up their options. The Addicks return to league action this weekend with a home clash against Derby County.