Cardiff City are set to miss out on Valerenga striker Andrej Ilic, who is nearing a move to French Ligue 1 side Lille according to Fabrizio Romano.

Cardiff City have less than 24 hours to address their striker issue. Their top scorer this season is defender Perry Ng, which highlights their problem in forward areas.

They had identified Valerenga forward Ilic, with Norwegian publication TV 2 even reporting that the Bluebirds were closing in on signing the 23-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 16 games for his current side since arriving.

However, a fresh update from journalist Romano states that the player has a medical today ahead of a potential switch to French side Lille. The deal is believed to be worth €4m

Erol Bulut’s side will now have to turn their attention to other targets ahead of a busy final few hours before the window slams shut at 11pm this evening.

Pressed for time

Cardiff City may not get a deal over the line with just over 12 hours until the deadline. They will ideally need to target players who have been made available for transfers or loans, or even free agents to address their issues up top.

Their only two signings so far this window have both been defenders in Ryotaro Tsunoda and Nat Phillips, and so this has eased defensive frailties. However, their defensive record isn’t all too bad and so they desperately need to prioritise a striker.

Ike Ugbo and Karlan Grant each have four goals whilst Kion Etete has five. With 28 games now having been played in the Championship so far this season, this is not good enough for a side who want to be competing at the top end of the table. A new striker will certainly go a long way in helping them up the standings and towards the top six.