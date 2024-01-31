Blackpool winger Owen Dale has agreed a permanent move to League One rivals Oxford United, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Blackpool recruited Dale in the January transfer window of 2022, bringing him in from Crewe Alexandra. He’s played 47 times for the Tangerines since, managing six goals and three assists while also spending a season on loan at Portsmouth.

With his deal up in the summer and a place in Neil Critchley’s starting XI eluding him, there have been suggestions he could be on the move before Thursday’s 11pm deadline. Now, as per a fresh update from reporter O’Rourke, his exit has been agreed.

Writing on X, O’Rourke states that Dale has agreed to swap Blackpool for League One rivals Oxford United on a permanent basis.

Blackpool winger Owen Dale has agreed a deal to join Oxford United in a permanent deal. #OUFC #bfc pic.twitter.com/jr5o9Sumjq — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 31, 2024

Plenty of time remains before the deadline for the formalities of the 25-year-old’s move to the Kassam Stadium to be completed. He’ll add further depth to Des Buckingham’s options out wide, also offering his services centrally if needs be.

An ideal move?

Dale looked a promising player at Crewe Alexandra but ultimately, he has’t quite kicked on as hoped with Blackpool. A move to Oxford United allows him to stay with a club looking to push for the League One play-offs and keeps him at a level he’s more than familiar with.

With his deal expiring in the summer, it also means the Warrington-born winger avoids the potential uncertainty of becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

He’ll be hoping to maximise his potential with the U’s after struggling to come good at Bloomfield Road. The Kassam Stadium is a place where plenty of players have developed well and with a smart coach in Des Buckingham at the helm, it could be the ideal place for Dale to start afresh after his time in the north west.