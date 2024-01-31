Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, who will now fly in for a medical, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday have both been in pursuit of United States international McGuire this month. Reports stated yesterday that Rovers had matched their Championship rivals’ bid, setting up for a nervy finish to the transfer battle.

Now though, it seems a victor has emerged.

Writing on X, Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has said that Blackburn Rovers have now agreed a deal with Orlando City for the 22-year-old. McGuire is now jetting over from the States to complete a medical before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

USA striker Duncan McGuire is flying to England for a medical with Blackburn ahead of signing before the transfer deadline tomorrow. Fee agreed between #BRFC and Orlando City for the 22yr old. More @TeleFootball #VamosOrlando ⬜️🟦⬜️🟦🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2024

It marks disappointment for Sheffield Wednesday, who would have been hoping they could win the race for the striker. McGuire managed 15 goals and three assists in 37 games during his first season for Orlando and now heads to Ewood Park for his next chapter.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A vital signing

Blackburn Rovers have been in need of a new goalscoring threat this winter. Much of the weight has been carried by Sammie Szmodics, who has been the standout talisman from his attacking midfield role.

Sam Gallagher, who has been linked with an exit, has struggled with injuries. Harry Leonard and Semir Telalovic are still developing youngsters, and summer signing Niall Ennis, who has also drawn interest, has been unable to make an impact since his arrival.

After an eye-catching season in the MLS, it will be hoped that McGuire can join Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side and offer an instant goal threat. He’s a player who hopefully has the best years of his career ahead of him, but the hope will be that he can bring something new to the Rovers side straight off the bat.