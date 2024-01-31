Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Coventry City centre-back Kyle McFadzean, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers recently sold youngster Ashley Phillips to Tottenham and had targeted Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips as a replacement. However, the Reds loaned out the 26-year-old to fellow Championship side Cardiff City, meaning Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side had to look to other targets.

Previous reports claimed that Rovers had identified available Leeds United man Liam Cooper. However, it now seems they have opted for a similar transfer strategy in their pursuit of another experienced second tier centre-back.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, McFadzean of Coventry City is set to be announced as their fifth signing of the window. He would join Yasin Ayari, Ben Chrisene, Connor O’Riordan and Arnor Sigurdsson as new arrivals.

The 37-year-old McFadzean has fallen out of favour in recent weeks and months and has not played in the league since November. He is set to sign a short-term deal, keeping him at Ewood Park until the end of the season.

A solid short-term option

Blackburn Rovers have fallen away from the division’s top six in recent weeks and months. Their poor form has resulted in their league position dropping significantly, with them now in 18th after 28 games played, just eight points above the relegation zone.

They are in vital need of experience and McFadzean has it in droves. Despite his age, he has been a consistent performer for Coventry City in recent seasons and has shown he can still compete in the second tier and to a solid level.

Blackburn Rovers will be getting a player who can provide nous and a great reading of the game. He will likely come in to shore up the defence and provides a different option to what Phillips provided before his switch to Spurs, or what Liverpool’s Phillips could have provided had he made the move to Ewood Park instead of Cardiff City.