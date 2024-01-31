Barnsley are edging closer to the signing of Josh Earl from Fleetwood Town, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Barnsley are poised to snap up the defender from their fellow League One club.

Earl, 25, has been on the books at Fleetwood since 2022 but is now moving to South Yorkshire for a new challenge.

In this latest update, reporter O’Rourke has claimed on X that he has ‘passed’ his medical ahead of a switch to Oakwell.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Barnsley close in on deal

Earl, who can play left-back or centre-back, will be a useful addition for Barnsley assuming they can get the deal over the line before the deadline on Thursday.

The Southport-born man has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Fleetwood during the first-half of this season. Despite their struggles near the bottom of the third tier, he has chipped in with four goals from the back.

He is out of contract at Highbury Stadium at the end of this term and although the Cod Army hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that, he is now heading out the exit door this winter for a fresh start.

Earl is a product of the Preston North End academy and rose up through the youth ranks at Deepdale before going on to play 74 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from the Championship outfit at Lancaster City, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Burton Albion during his time there to get some experience under his belt.

He left on a permanent basis in 2022 when Fleetwood came calling and has since been a regular for the North West outfit.

His potential new club Barnsley are back in action this weekend with an away trip to his old club Bolton.