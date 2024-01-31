, 3 Morgan Rogers replacements Middlesbrough should consider as Aston Villa close in

Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers is closing in on a switch to Aston Villa, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Middlesbrough only signed the attacker last summer from Manchester City.

Rogers, 21, has scored seven goals in 33 games during the first-half of this season.

Here is a look at three players who Michael Carrick could target to replace him…

Liel Abada

Southampton, West Brom and Watford have been linked with the Celtic wide man this winter, as per a report by The Mail. The 22-year-old has been playing his football in the Scottish Premiership since 2021.

He joined the Hoops from Maccabi Petah Tikva and has since scored 29 goals in 107 games in all competitions. However, his future in Glasgow is up in the air at the moment.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

He spent last term on loan at Charlton Athletic from Crystal Palace in League One and was a hit with the Addicks, scoring 14 goals in all competitions. The England youth international, who is 21-years-old, has stayed put at Selhurst Park so far in this campaign and has played eight matches under Roy Hodgson.

The youngster is guaranteed regular game time with the Eagles in the Premier League and a temporary switch to Middlesbrough would be beneficial for his development and he would fill the gap left by Rogers’ exit well.

Mikey Johnston

Middlesbrough should join fellow second tier clubs Norwich City and West Brom in the race for the Celtic man. The Canaries and the Baggies are both interested in luring him down the border before the end of the transfer window on Thursday night, as per the Daily Record.

Johnston would give Boro more competition and depth out wide as they look to get into the play-offs again this year.