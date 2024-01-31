Bolton Wanderers could try and bolster their defence before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers have until the deadline on Thursday to conclude any final deals.

Centre-backs Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal are due for scans and their injuries could force Ian Evatt to hunt for some cover.

Here is a look at three options the Trotters should consider…

Mattie Pollock

Pollock, who is 22-years-old, isn’t guaranteed a regular starting spot at Watford in the Championship and could be worth a look by Bolton. He has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

The former Grimsby Town man is wanted by Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, as per a report by the Daily Record. Belgian side Charleroi have also been mentioned as a potential suitor by The Athletic.

Caleb Taylor

The 21-year-old has made six appearances for West Brom in all competitions during the first-half of this season, three of which have come in the league. He spent last term on loan at Cheltenham Town in League One to get some experience under his belt.

Taylor went on to play 40 games for the Robins in all competitions and chipped in with two goals. He would benefit from another temporary exit from the Hawthorns and would be ideal for the Trotters.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Terell Thomas

If Bolton need a short-term fix then the Charlton Athletic man could be worth a punt. He has been linked with Wigan Athletic and Barnsley this month by Football Insider.

He is a more experienced player than both Pollock and Taylor and would add cover to Evatt’s backline. His contract at The Valley expires in June and he is due to become a free agent.