Wrexham are closing in on a deal to sign Salford City right-back Luke Bolton with talks now at an advanced stage, according to Pete O’Rourke.

Wrexham are closing in on making Bolton their second signing of the January transfer window following the capture of Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas earlier this month. They have been keen on securing his services this month but their attempts had been to no avail.

Reports said the Red Dragons had seen a bid rejected last week. However, it seems a deal is now close amid O’Rourke’s fresh update.

Understand Wrexham are closing in on the signing of Salford ace Luke Bolton

The two clubs are now in advanced talks over a deal for the 24-year-old. #WxmAFC #Salford #Ammies pic.twitter.com/mQKSQVjINi — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2024

The 24-year-old defender, who spent his academy days with Manchester City, signed for Salford City in 2022 and has been an ever-present since his arrival at the Peninsula Stadium. Bolton has made 23 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, registering five assists which have all come in League Two action.

His assist stats draw level with Wrexham left-back Jacob Mendy and the vastly experienced James McClean. Only Sam Dalby has more for Phil Parkinson’s side on eight as things stand.

No doubt his attacking threat down the right hand side was a key factor in Wrexham’s interest as it will hand them a similar outlet to what Mendy provides on the other side of defence.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

An easy decision for Bolton?

Parkinson’s men currently sit 2nd in the League Two table, firmly on target to achieve their goal of back-to-back promotions. And, Bolton could well provide the boost needed to push them over the line.

They are two points ahead of 4th place Barrow at the time of writing and boast two games in hand over their fellow promotion hopefuls. Wrexham also have a game in hand over top of the table Stockport County, who are five points ahead as things stand, and 3rd place Mansfield Town, who they are a point ahead of.

Bolton has 24 Championship and 10 League One appearances to his name thanks to loan spells with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers respectively, and Wrexham pose a serious offer for the right-back to return to playing at a higher level should they seal their expected promotion.