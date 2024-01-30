Wigan Athletic defender Jason Kerr has emerged on the radar of Aberdeen, according to the Press and Journal.

Wigan Athletic’s centre-back is attracting some late interest on the final week of the transfer window.

Kerr, 26, has played only twice so far for Shaun Maloney’s side in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

The Press and Journal claim Aberdeen are considering a swoop for him before the deadline this Thursday.

Wigan Athletic man eyed

Kerr is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

Wigan risk losing him for nothing in the summer if they don’t cash in on him now, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

The Latics signed him in 2021 and he has since played 52 matches for them altogether. He helped them win promotion from League One in his first year but they slipped back down from the Championship last year.

Kerr played for Penicuik Athletic and Tynecastle as a youngster before linking up with St Johnstone. He then rose up through the youth ranks of the Saints and had loan spells away to get some experience under his belt with the likes of East Fife and Queen of the South.

The ex-Scotland youth international then broke into the first-team and went on to play just under 150 matches.

Kerr helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup in the same year against the odds in 2021 before heading down the border to Wigan.

His time in the North West has been impacted by injuries and he may well head back up to Scotland over the coming days with Aberdeen keen.