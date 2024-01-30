Norwich City have joined West Brom in pursuit of Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 29.01.24, 19:42).

Norwich City and West Brom are both keeping tabs on the Scottish Premiership man between now and the end of the transfer window later this week.

Johnston, 24, has made 12 appearances for Celtic in all competitions during the first-half of this season, scoring twice and assisting twice.

However, his future in Glasgow is up in the air now amid interest from the Championship and both the Canaries and the Baggies are being linked with a swoop for him before the deadline on Thursday, as per the Daily Record.

Norwich City and West Brom battle it out

Johnston is under contract at Celtic until the summer of 2026 but he needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career.

The Hoops can’t guarantee him a starting place and although he can get game time off the bench here and there under Brendan Rodgers, there is too much competition for his spot on the wing at Celtic Park.

An exit this winter would help him show what he can do down in England and he would boost both West Brom and Norwich’s attacking departments as the pair eye promotion from the second tier.

The Baggies are in the play-offs at the moment, whilst David Wagner’s side are just outside the top six as the duo weigh up their transfer options ahead of the final days of the window.

Johnston has been on the books at Celtic for his whole career to date. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Scottish Premiership giants and was a regular for them at various youth levels.