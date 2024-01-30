West Brom have agreed a loan deal for AC Milan talent Chaka Traore, according to a report from Italian news outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness).

West Brom are in the market for new additions to their ranks in the final stages of the transfer window. Plenty of players have been linked over the course of the month, with Andi Weimann and Callum Marshall both joining on loan.

Following the loss of loan winger Jeremy Sarmiento, there is a lack of depth out wide. However, the Baggies could be set to address that shortage with a swoop for AC Milan starlet Traore.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) states that West Brom have reached an agreement over the signing of Traore. It would be a loan until the end of the season as Milan look to find regular minutes for their 19-year-old prospect.

Swiss side Laussane-Sport are another side interested in Traore though. The player’s decision is yet to be made, with the Championship or a move to Switzerland seemingly his options.

A decision to make

Traore looks to be an exciting option for West Brom in these closing stages of the transfer window but with a decision yet to be made by the player, it remains to be seen if he’ll head for The Hawthorns. Nonetheless, he’d be a promising addition to their ranks.

His senior experience is limited but he made four first-team appearances for Parma after starring in their youth ranks, earning his move to Milan in 2021. Traore has since impressed in their academy sides too, while managing two goals in his four senior appearances.

Having made eye-catching appearances for the Serie A giants, it seems now is the time for him to be tested on a regular basis. A move to the Championship would certainly do that, while West Brom can also offer a high level of football and the valuable experience of a promotion push.