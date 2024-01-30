Watford have approached Manchester City over a potential loan for Micah Hamilton but the club have no plans to loan him out, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Watford have made just one signing in the January transfer window. Former star Emmanuel Dennis rejoined on loan until the end of the season, bolstering Valerien Ismael’s attacking options.

There’s still time for further additions too, though it’s running out as Thursday’s deadline nears. Now, claims of an approach for Manchester City starlet Micah Hamilton have emerged from trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on X, Romano states that Watford recently approached City over a potential loan deal for versatile forward Hamilton. Two other Championship clubs have asked about temporary deals this month too, but Manchester City have no plans to let the 20-year-old depart.

🔵✨ Watford have approached Man City in the recent days to sign Micah Hamilton on loan. Two more Championship clubs also asked for loan this month but #MCFC have no plans to let Hamilton leave. Understand Man City want Micah to stay with first team. pic.twitter.com/2iuBqdoILk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

Hamilton has managed five assists in 11 Premier League 2 outings this season. He made his senior debut in a Champions League group stage tie against Red Star Belgrade too, managing a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

No go for Hornets

It looks as though Watford’s interest in Hamilton won’t be bearing any fruit this month. The other Championship admirers will likely have got the same answer, with the youngster poised to remain with Manchester City.

With extensive youth experience and an eye-catching senior debut to his name, many would say it’s a good time for Hamilton to head out on loan. However, having been around Pep Guardiola’s first-team, it seems the plan is for him to learn his trade in the senior ranks over the second half of the campaign.

For Watford, they’ll have to turn elsewhere in their bid to bolster the ranks before the deadline. Hamilton would have been an eye-catching addition though, offering a lively and smart presence out on the wings and when deployed centrally as an attacking midfielder or no.8.