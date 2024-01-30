Watford defender Mattie Pollock is wanted back by his former club Aberdeen, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Watford have a decision to make about whether to let the centre-back head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Pollock, 22, has made nine appearances so far this season in all competitions for Valerien Ismael’s side, eight of which have come in the Championship as they eye a place in the play-offs.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, he is being eyed by Aberdeen as they look to bolster their defensive department before the deadline on Thursday.

Watford defender wanted

Pollock provides useful competition and depth to Watford’s defensive department as they aim to sneak into the top six. However, at his age and at this stage of his career, he needs to be playing every week and they can’t guarantee him a starting spot.

He has been linked with a move to Belgian outfit Charleroi this winter, as per The Athletic, whilst reporter Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon last summer that Barnsley were interested in League One but nothing materialised with that in the end and he ended up staying at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets landed him back in 2021 and he was loaned out to Aberdeen last term after a similar spell at Cheltenham Town.

Pollock was a hit with the Dons and played 20 matches, chipping in with an impressive five goals from the back.

Prior to his switch to Watford, the former Leeds United and Middlesbrough academy player broke into Grimsby Town’s senior team and played 58 timed for the Mariners before he was lured down south to Hertfordshire.