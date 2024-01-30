Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard is close to joining Birmingham City for just £100,000, according to a report from Sunderland Nation.

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has been keen on a reunion with playmaker Pritchard, who he worked with during his time at Sunderland. There were big developments regarding the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster’s situation over the weekend too.

He informed the club he would not be available for selection against Stoke City, also sharing a desire to leave the club. The 30-year-old’s deal is up at the end of the season, but it seems he’s set for a move before the end of the January transfer window.

Reporting the latest, Sunderland Nation states that Pritchard is set to get his transfer wish. Championship rivals Birmingham City are close to completing a deal for the Sunderland man, with a nominal deal of just £100,000 in the works.

Pritchard has been with the Black Cats since the summer of 2021. In that time, he’s managed nine goals and 25 assists in 115 games.

Best for all

With Pritchard set on an exit and and Birmingham City keen to strike a deal, this is a deal that suits all. He’s proven to be a valuable player for Sunderland at times but once declaring his desire to move on, it became clear that coming to a resolution this month was best for everyone involved.

At St. Andrew’s, he can reunite with a manager he is more than familiar with while staying at the same level of football. Reuniting with a familiar boss in Mowbray should help him settle with the Blues too.

For such a low fee, it’s a no-brainer bit of business for City too. From Sunderland’s perspective, it’s at least a bit of profit on a player they signed for nothing in 2021, and one they would likely have lost on a free in the summer.