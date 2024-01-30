Millwall boss Joe Edwards is confident Romain Esse will not depart the club before the end of the transfer window amid interest from elsewhere.

Millwall starlet Esse is among the brighter young talents at The Den. The 18-year-old has been in and around the first-team for a little while now, but his opportunities have been more limited of late.

In the Championship, Esse has made just three substitute appearances since the end of November. Overall, he’s made 30 first-team appearances for the Lions, scoring once.

While action has been limited, the promising attacking midfielder has been drawing attention. Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Burnley and Hull City had launched moves for the Millwall ace, but manager Edwards is relaxed over his future.

Speaking to News At Den, he admitted links are understandable before stressing his desire to keep working with Esse for the long-term. He said:

“I gather there’s been some sort of interest which to me is totally understandable when you’re talking about a young England international playing at a Championship level and probably not getting the ideal amount of game time he would have liked in recent weeks and months, albeit he came on on Saturday and did well, the most amount of minutes he’s gotten for a while.

“I gather why there would be speculation because that’s completely normal but from my point of view, there’s nothing I’ve had to make decisions on or give much thought of.

“As far as I’m concerned, Romain’s here training with us every day and he’s a player that certainly for the long-term I want to be part of [the team] and I want to keep working with.”

Edwards was later asked if he was confident of Esse remaining beyond the end of the window, to which he replied: “Yeah, yeah I am.”

Looking to break through

While Esse hasn’t found many minutes under Edwards, he could still prove to be a great manager for the youngster. The Millwall boss’ experience of working with top young prospects with England and Chelsea should set him up well for developing prospects in the senior game too.

A 45-minute outing against Preston shows the Lions manager has trust in Esse’s abilities, but time will tell if he can find more chances like that over the rest of the season. If not, opportunities elsewhere could start to appeal to the youngster.

A loan away from The Den could be ideal for his development, allowing him to find more minutes away from Millwall. But, given his talents and potential, it’s unlikely that Burnley and Hull City will be the only sides to sniff around a permanent swoop for Esse.