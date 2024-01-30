West Brom have brought in Andi Weimann and Callum Marshall so far this month to bolster their attacking department.

West Brom are sat in the Championship play-offs at the moment as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.

They have until the end of the transfer window later this week to bring in more players.

The Baggies are interested in Celtic winger Mikey Johnston along with second tier rivals Norwich City, as per a report by the Daily Record. The 24-year-old has been on the books at Celtic Park for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Glasgow giants.

Carlos Corberan’s side have also been linked with the Hoops’ attacker Liel Abada by The Mail. However, Watford and Southampton have also been credited with an interest.

Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 13.18, 29.01.24) claim West Brom have looked into landing Omonia wide man Loizos Loizou this winter along with Plymouth Argyle, FC Basel and Anderlecht. However, he is now ‘set’ to join Heerenveen instead.

The Baggies are said to have been keeping tabs on Jordan James‘ progress at Birmingham City recently, Corriere Della Sera (via Sport Witness). In this latest update regarding his situation, BBC Sport report top flight pair Wolves and Crystal Palace are admirers of him too.

Defender Kyle Bartley is on Luton Town’s transfer watchlist, as per The Telegraph (via West Brom News). The centre-back, who is 32-years-old, has been playing his football at the Hawthorns since 2018 and has played 185 games to date, finding the net on 13 occasions from the back.

He has played for the likes of Arsenal, Sheffield United, Swansea City and Leeds United in the past. His contract expires this summer.