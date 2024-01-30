Stoke City have the chance to bring in more players this week before the end of the transfer window.

Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher has been a busy man this month putting his own stamp on his newly inherited squad following his arrival from Plymouth Argyle.

The Potters chose the Liverpudlian as their replacement for Alex Neil after they decided to cut ties with the Scotsman earlier this winter.

Stoke have tied up a deal to sign Darius Lipsiuc from St Patrick’s Athletic. The 18-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Championship side.

Striker Nathan Lowe has put pen-to-paper on an extension at the Bet365 Stadium. He has committed his future until June 2028.

Schumacher has said he is hoping to add some more additions to his ranks if he can over the coming days having brought in Daniel Iverson, Luke Cundle and Scott Morris so far this winter. He has said, as per StokeOnTrentLive: “I hope so. If we can’t we go with what we’ve got and we’ve got to be better.”

According to reporter Fraser Fletcher on X, the Staffordshire outfit have been looking into the Irish market for potential recruits. The Potters may look to find some hidden gems as they hunt for more reinforcements.

Stoke have been linked with a swoop for Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle recently along with second tier rivals Plymouth and Swansea City, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. The 20-year-old winger left Tottenham Hotspur last summer to move abroad but his time in Belgium hasn’t gone to plan.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Belgian news outlet dhnet, his current club are in ‘discussions’ with interested parties and a decision will be made on his future soon.

TEAMtalk claimed the Potters and Leicester City are interested in Norwich City attacker Abu Kamara. However, The News report he will be staying put with loan club Portsmouth.