Sunderland have agreed to sign Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle on a permanent basis, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland have a clear recruitment profile. They look to bring in young, talented players who they can develop into first-team stars, hopefully selling them on for sizeable profits in the future.

That method looks set to continue, with a surprise deal for winger Mundle on the cards. The 20-year-old only moved to Belgium in the summer, joining Standard Liege on a permanent basis following the expiry of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Transfer guru Romano had reported earlier this month that Championship trio Swansea City, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle were all keen on Mundle. But now, a fresh update from the reporter states that it’s Sunderland who have agreed a permanent swoop.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Sunderland agree deal for the permanent transfer of Romaine Mundle from Standard Liége. Former Tottenham midfielder returns to England as he’s joining #SAFC. pic.twitter.com/r3aqBFd7kY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

Mundle has struggled for game time in Belgium, playing only seven times across all competitions. He’s now poised to return to English shores with the Black Cats though.

An eye-catching move

With Mundle on the radars of other Championship clubs, Sunderland’s swoop for his signature is certainly an eye-catching one. He’s a bright talent who fits their recruitment profile and could develop well on Wearside if given solid game time and careful coaching.

The London-born ace can play on either the left or right and has offered a dual-threat of goals and assists in youth football. His return of seven goals and five assists in the Premier League 2 last season first saw him catch the eye, and he’ll now be looking to make an impression on the senior stage.

Mundle’s first-team experience is limited, so his development will have to be managed carefully. This isn’t the first time Sunderland have signed a player with little senior first-team football to their name though, so they’ll be hopeful of nurturing his potential and helping him grow further should the deal go through.