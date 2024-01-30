Swansea City boss Luke Williams was chosen as their replacement for Michael Duff earlier this month.

Swansea City have until the end of the transfer window later this week to bring in more players.

They have completed the signing of attacker Ronald from Gremio Anapolis for an undisclosed fee. He has penned a contract until the summer of 2027.

In terms of outgoings, winger Yannick Bolasie has left following the expiration of his contract, whilst full-backs Nathanael Ogbeta, Lincoln Mcfadyean and Nathan Tjoe-A-On have gone on loan to Bolton Wanderers, Penybont and Heerenveen respectively.

The Swans have been linked with a swoop for Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle recently along with second tier rivals Plymouth and Stoke City, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. The 20-year-old winger left Tottenham Hotspur last summer to move abroad but his time in Belgium hasn’t gone to plan.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Belgian news outlet dhnet, his current club are in ‘discussions’ with interested parties and a decision will be made on his future soon.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth will be staying put at the Swansea.com Stadium on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, as per Football Insider. The stopper has apparently been attracting interest from elsewhere.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen on luring striker Jerry Yates away from Wales. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Football Insider, they want a loan deal before the deadline on Thursday.

He joined Swansea last summer from Blackpool and has since scored seven goals in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign.

Liam Cullen, Joe Allen, Jamie Paterson and Liam Walsh are out of contract this summer. Williams has said, as per WalesOnline: “I think we probably need a bit more time together and then I think it’s fair to say that at this moment in time, it would be a good opportunity for them to say ‘OK, we have a new manager, so let’s show him how we can play and that we want to be here.’

“And then we start to talk later on in the season (about new contracts).”