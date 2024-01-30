The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to return to winning ways during midweek when Watford come to town, although that is definitely easier said than done. The Owls have not won a league match since a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Hull City, and appear to be under serious threat of heading straight back down to League One.

It has been a disappointing run for Danny Röhl’s side, who are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table. After smashing Cardiff City 4-0 in the FA Cup they might have thought their luck had turned, but have since lost 4-0 and 2-1 to Southampton and Coventry City respectively before meeting Coventry again in the FA Cup and drawing 1-1.

For Watford, however, they are unbeaten in their last six games with two wins and four draws in all competitions. Although the Hornets may have hoped for a better return, the proof is there to be seen that they are a hard team to beat.

Watford have not gone a game without scoring since their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in late November and currently occupy 10th spot in the table, just three points away from the play-off spots.

Here, a handful of our writers offer their score predictions for the tie…

Jacob Hackett

“Despite their position in the table, Sheffield Wednesday have improved under Röhl and are not an easy team to topple on home soil.

“Having said that, Watford are tough to beat whether at home or away and they are certainly due another win following a handful of draws recently.

“I think the Hornets will have a little too much for the Owls on this occasion, I will go with 3-1 to the visitors.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford prediction: 1-3

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday always have a chance of pulling something off on home soil. They’ve been vastly improved under Rohl but with some tough games of late, they’re in for another challenging one here.

“Watford have been great on the road in the Championship and for that reason, I can’t see Wednesday getting something from this one.

“Count out Wednesday at your own risk, but I will say the visitors win. I’ll back them to emerge 2-1 winners.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford prediction: 1-2