Barnsley and Blackpool are both interested in a late swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers, according to Darren Witcoop.

Barnsley are currently sat 5th in the League One table, whereas Blackpool occupy 8th spot. Both sides have their sights firmly set on making the top six this campaign in a bid to return to the second-tier.

Both sides have their sights on Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Byers too, it seems. Reporter Witcoop has said on X that Barnsley and Blackpool are both admirers as the Owls look at the possibility of offloading him.

As reported last month, Sheffield Wednesday prepared to allow George Byers leave to make room for a new midfield signing. Blackpool and Barnsley keen on Byers. #swfc #blackpool #barnsley — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 30, 2024

Byers is clearly seen by both League One clubs as a potential boost towards achieving their ambitions, and the 27-year-old has been deemed able to depart in order for the Owls to free up space for a new midfield addition of their own.

The former Swansea City man has made 22 appearances for Danny Röhl’s side in the Championship this season, notching one goal and one assist so far. During Wednesday’s recent promotion campaign, Byers featured 24 times alongside a further five appearances in domestic cup competitions.

Over the course of that campaign, he hit the back of the net six times and registered three assists.

Decision time for Byers

With the future of Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles yet to be determined amid interest from Sunderland, it is possible that Byers could slot straight into Neill Collins’ side as a ready-made replacement should the Hungary international depart.

Blackpool on the other hand have a relatively young midfield, with captain Oliver Norburn being the exception. Adding the experience and know-how of Byers would seem a sensible addition as Neil Critchley looks to push towards the play-off spots over the remainder of the campaign.

Time is now ticking for a deal to be completed ahead of Thursday’s deadline. However, if the Owls are wanting to make space for a new recruit then a deal for the Byers to part ways may progress pretty quickly, with Barnsley and Blackpool both potential destinations.