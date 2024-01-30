Derby County have until the end of the transfer window on Thursday to complete any deals.

Derby County have so far signed Corey Blackett-Taylor from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic this winter.

They are currently sat in 4th position in the table as they eye promotion back to the Championship.

The Rams remain in contact with Sheffield Wednesday regarding striker Michael Smith, as per a report by The Star. He worked under Paul Warne at Rotherham United.

Smith, 32, still has over a year left on his contract at Hillsborough but has seen his game time dry up in South Yorkshire over recent times. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last term as they went on to win the third tier play-offs under former boss Darren Moore.

Derby have been casting their eyes over Hearts youngster Rocco Friel on trial, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 23.01.24, 10:45). The 17-year-old has been a regular for the Jam Tarts’ B team in the Lowland League over recent times.

The right-back was on the books at Rangers’ academy before switching to Edinburgh in 2021. He is yet to make a senior appearance for his current club.

Warne has no plans to offload Eiran Cashin or Max Bird before the deadline. As detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive, other clubs have been told the highly-rated pair are not for sale at this stage. The latter is out of contract at the end of this term and is due to become a free agent in June.

Derby striker Dajaune Brown has completed a loan switch to Gateshead in the National League. He will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the North East to boost his development.