Portsmouth’s deal for Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre will cost just £75,000, a report from the Reading Chronicle has shared.

Portsmouth have seen rumours of potential additions ramp up over the final stages of the transfer window, and they might not be done just yet. Callum Lang has signed from Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United star Owen Moxon is on the radar, and centre-back McIntyre looks to be close to joining.

Now, a fresh report has revealed the nominal fee Pompey are set to land the Scottish defender for.

The Reading Chronicle reports that cash-strapped Reading are poised to sell McIntyre to Portsmouth for just £75,000. The fee was agreed upon before Royals boss Ruben Selles and director of football Mark Bowen were informed too, further highlighting the concerning ownership situation in Berkshire.

Pompey look set to benefit from the situation though, landing a defender with Championship pedigree in a bargain deal.

Business steps up

Portsmouth are in a good position at the top of the League One table but their late January business shows they’re not resting on their laurels. They’ve already made a few good signings this month as well.

Myles Peart-Harris – who enjoyed a strong debut against Port Vale – is in on loan from Brentford, Matt Macey has returned on a free transfer too. Lang’s recent signing and the impending deal for McIntyre shows Pompey are willing to spend fees to strengthen further as well.

A move for Moxon would be a real statement signing, but time will tell if a deal can be struck. Of course, there will be disappointment if that one doesn’t come to fruition, but John Mousinho could still end the transfer window happy with their business, even if the Moxon links don’t lead to a deal.