Plymouth Argyle have been approached by Serie A side Lazio regarding star forward Morgan Whittaker, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Plymouth Argyle reunited with former loan star Whittaker in the summer, bringing him back to Home Park on a permanent basis. He’s flourished in his first season of regular Championship action too, proving key to the Pilgrims’ success of late.

The 23-year-old has managed 16 goals and seven assists in 31 games across all competitions, even donning the captain’s armband in the last two matches. There’s been reports of Premier League interest in Whittaker this month but now, a more surprising link has emerged.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Italian giants Lazio have made an approach for Whittaker. Plymouth Argyle hope to hold onto their prized asset, but that hasn’t stopped I Biancocelesti from making a move.

🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL: Lazio have approached Plymouth today with inizial proposal for talented winger Morgan Whittaker. Plymouth hope to keep the player at the club but Lazio trying after Sunderland rejected their bid for Clarke, as revealed last week. pic.twitter.com/Tyf8CogrQ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

It comes amid links between Lazio and two more star Championship wingers: Sunderland’s Jack Clarke and Jonathan Rowe of Norwich City.

One to hold onto

Plymouth Argyle will know how important it is to hold onto Whittaker this month. He had Championship experience with Derby County and Swansea City before but a regular role had eluded him until now, and he’s more than made good on his chance.

He’s developed brilliantly at Home Park, so it’s no surprise that top clubs are taking an interest. With plenty of domestic links circulating though, Lazio’s approach has come out of the blue somewhat, but time will tell if it comes to anything.

For Argyle, the priority has to be resisting the temptation to cash in this month. Hold out, have Whittaker help secure Championship football for another season, then consider cashing in and allowing him to step up a level in the summer transfer window. There will be more time to source an ideal replacement then too.