Oxford United are battling Peterborough United for Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe on loan, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Oxford United and Peterborough United are both in the League One promotion fight, and they look to be going head-to-head for the services of Olakigbe too. Fellow third-tier side Bristol Rovers are keen to strike a deal ahead of Thursday’s deadline too, as per Witcoop.

Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe to leave on loan. League One clubs Oxford and Peterborough going head to head for his signature. Bristol Rovers have also asked about Olakigbe’s availability. #pufc #oufc #brfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 30, 2024

The 19-year-old, who has made eight senior appearances for Brentford, has been made available for a temporary move away from the club this January. Competition for his signature looks to be heating up as we enter the final few days of the transfer window.

Olakigbe joined the Bees from Fulham’s academy in 2022 and has been capped by England at both U18s and U20s level. He also spent time in the QPR academy prior to his time with the Cottagers, so a move away this winter would see him play his football outside of London for the first time in his career.

He made his Brentford debut at the beginning of the season, starting a Carabao Cup tie against League Two Newport County in which Thomas Frank’s side won on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Rodney Parade. Since his debut, the youngster has featured a further 11 times, eight of which have come as a substitute in the Premier League.

Decision time for Olakigbe

Olakigbe could be set to become a part of either Oxford United or Peterborough United’s promotion push.

The U’s are fighting for a top six finish as it stands, having just dropped to 7th place in the League One table following a 3-1 defeat to the Gas on Saturday. The Posh, however, look destined to be in the mix for an automatic promotion spot come the end of the season.

Darren Ferguson’s side currently sit 3rd, just one point off 2nd place Bolton Wanderers and three points behind top of the table Portsmouth with a game in hand over the league leaders.

Olakigbe may be just the boost required for either side to achieve their goals this season, and the race to bring him in is now well underway with the clock ticking.