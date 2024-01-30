Derby County wideman Joe Ward hasn’t quite been able to live up to expectations since arriving at Pride Park in the summer, recently leading to a drop to the U21s.

Derby County snapped up Ward on a free transfer at the beginning of the season once his Peterborough United contract had come to an end, and supporters were initially excited by the addition. He’d managed 23 goals and 37 assists in 233 games for the Posh, operating anywhere on the right-hand side.

Fast forward to January and the 28-year-old is on the fringes of the Rams side. He’s played only 11 minutes of league football since New Year’s Day and recently dropped to the U21s for a Premier League 2 clash with Nottingham Forest.

With Ryan Nyambe and Kane Wilson firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, Ward has found game time hard to come by. Injuries have unfortunately played a part, but even when available for selection he has been rooted to the bench for the most part.

A poor spell of form, in which he gave away two penalties in as many games, seems to have knocked Ward back a peg or two. With news that a player on the fringes of Warne’s side who is not getting their desired game time may well be on their way out and that the club have received offers for said player, it could be Ward that benefits from a late exit this winter.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

What next for Ward?

A loan move away for the remainder of the season with the opportunity to assess upon his return in the summer would likely suit both Ward and Derby County in this case. He would get his desired game time, it would free up space for an extra body in the Rams camp, and he would likely be a helpful pickup for the majority of other League One sides.

There is an underlying feeling that he still has what it takes to make some kind of impact in the East Midlands. During his time with Peterborough United, his versatility and potent right-foot made him a threat up the wing and he was a firmly popular figure at London Road.

However, at the moment, it might not pan out like that at Derby County, not for this season anyway. For that reason, his future could be one to keep an eye on ahead of Thursday’s deadline.